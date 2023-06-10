Households across Sheffield have faced a television shutdown this week, with many more also suffering from a poor quality picture.

Some residents have been receiving messages on their screens stating that there is no signal. But others have complained that they have had a poor signal, with the picture and sound pixelating and breaking up. And officials are warning that there could be more to come.

One resident said on social media that they had thought it was their television at fault and had had to retune it twice in the last two days.

However the BBC, who Ofcom says is responsible for television reception issues, has issued a statement – saying that engineering work is taking pace on one it its local transmitters.

Experts have explained why many in Sheffield have been unable to get a picture on their television this week. FIle picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It said: “Essential engineering work is taking place on the Emley Moor transmitter that will result in a shutdown to television services. Relay sites fed by Emley Moor will also be affected.”

It said the work was weather dependent and was scheduled to happen in the early hours of the morning. It was happening on June 8 and June 9 from midnight to 6am, and will happen again on Monday, June 12, from 12.20am until 6am.

They added viewers with internet access could still watch live and catch-up BBC television services on BBC iPlayer, and that satellite and cable services were not affected.”