Police found two guns and a bag of bullets when they entered a property on Prince of Wales Road, Manor Castle, on a drugs warrant in August 2019. No one was home and no drugs were found. But they returned a week later and arrested the occupant John Murphy, aged 57. Forensic tests also tied the guns to Mason Reside, 24, who was in prison for unrelated offences. Both were charged with possession of a firearm and were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 26 to five years each.