Sheffield men caged for five years after police find guns and bullets in Manor Castle
Two Sheffield men have been jailed for five years after they were caught in possession of firearms.
Police found two guns and a bag of bullets when they entered a property on Prince of Wales Road, Manor Castle, on a drugs warrant in August 2019. No one was home and no drugs were found. But they returned a week later and arrested the occupant John Murphy, aged 57. Forensic tests also tied the guns to Mason Reside, 24, who was in prison for unrelated offences. Both were charged with possession of a firearm and were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 26 to five years each.
Detective Sergeantt Jim Dyson said: “Firearms have the potential to inflict serious injury on people, in addition to causing fear and violence for those living peacefully in our communities.
“We do not tolerate firearms, and I am pleased that Murphy and Reside have been punished for being in possession of these dangerous weapons.”