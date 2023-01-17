The discount chain has included The Moor and Meadowhall among shops offering the deal, which only applies to kids’ products including clothing, toys and nursery accessories, exclusive to the Click + Collect service. After browsing Primark.com and checking out, customers will be invited to collect their goods from a dedicated Click + Collect desk for free from two days after the order has been placed.
The firm says Click + Collect customers can also take advantage of a simple trick to avoid queuing in store by picking up any additional items and paying for at the Click + Collect desk while collecting their order. After resisting going digital for years, in November Primark launched an online shop selling kids’ products, with customers picking up orders in-store.
It is being trialled in 25 locations across the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales. Primark employs more than 70,000.