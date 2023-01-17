Primark has lowered the minimum Click + Collect order to £5 in January at two stores in Sheffield.

The discount chain has included The Moor and Meadowhall among shops offering the deal, which only applies to kids’ products including clothing, toys and nursery accessories, exclusive to the Click + Collect service. After browsing Primark.com and checking out, customers will be invited to collect their goods from a dedicated Click + Collect desk for free from two days after the order has been placed.

The firm says Click + Collect customers can also take advantage of a simple trick to avoid queuing in store by picking up any additional items and paying for at the Click + Collect desk while collecting their order. After resisting going digital for years, in November Primark launched an online shop selling kids’ products, with customers picking up orders in-store.

It is being trialled in 25 locations across the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales. Primark employs more than 70,000.

