Northern Powergrid said it had restored power to 21,595 customers including 1,000 in Sheffield after Storm Otto struck the UK.

The firm said it worked late into the night restoring supplies in Yorkshire, the North East and northern Lincolnshire. More than 1,000 Sheffield properties lost electricity and some householders were told they may not get it back until Saturday at the earliest.

A man was seriously injured when a tree came down on Endcliffe Vale Road in Sheffield when storm force winds hit the city at around rush hour. Railway lines were briefly closed between Sheffield and other stations as a result of trees falling onto the tracks.

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: “The team worked late into the night, restoring supplies to the remaining 91 customers still off supply, however, couldn’t get a safe position for a generator for the final customer. The repair team are mobilised and are taking care of the customer to have their supply restored this morning.”

Councillor Barbara Masters with a downed tree in Sheffield.

