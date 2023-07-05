The Coach & Horses on Station Road in Chapeltown has been closed since early June for works including a new illuminated dartboard, furniture, flooring, furnishings and lighting, as well as a renovated outside terrace.

It is also introducing Sky Sports and BT Sport after both Sheffield football teams were promoted last season and says it will show ‘all major events’ and sports including the Ashes series as well as tennis and horse racing.

Now, it is reopening on Friday, July 7 with a ‘host of events’ including a launch party then weekly quiz nights, poker nights, open mic sessions and DJs. The month will culminate with a casino night on Friday, July 21, followed the next day by a charity fundraising event for the local hospice, St Luke’s.

The Coach and Horses on Station Road in Chapeltown is reopening with a new illuminated dartboard, furniture, flooring, furnishings and lighting and a renovated outside terrace.

The pub has been run for 17 years by Andy Openshaw and Bev Westney.

Andy said: “We can’t wait to get open again. We’ve had so many customers come up to us and ask when we are going to be back because they really miss having their local pub.

“It’s been given a real lift with the works and we are looking forward to seeing everyone’s reaction. It is a great new look and design but we will remain a great value community local.”