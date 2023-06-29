The Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown is hosting a launch weekend starting at 6pm on Friday, June 30 with entertainment, including stilt walkers, and a complimentary glass of fizz for the first 100 customers. Saturday will see a magic show and entertainment and a live band will perform on Sunday.

The boozer on Burncross Road has been given a ‘modern, classic’ feel throughout, according to owners Stonegate. It also has new landlords, Tony and Tom, and is advertising three 16-hour bar jobs and a cleaner position.

Tony said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers back to the pub after the investment and renovations throughout. We want to give the venue a whole new lease of life, with entertainment, great drinks, and our brand-new bar. We hope bringing our positive spirit to the pub will give the place a great buzz!”

The pub will also offer entertainment throughout the week, he added, with bingo, darts and pool teams and karaoke and DJs at the weekend.

Tony said: “We hope to see new and returning customers alike and we are really excited to see what the future holds. We have started a new path with the Thorncliffe Arms and hope the local community pub will be bustling in no time!”