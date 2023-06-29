News you can trust since 1887
Popular Thorncliffe Arms pub in Sheffield reopens after six-figure revamp with weekend of entertainment

A Sheffield pub is reopening after a six-figure revamp with a drag act, fire breather and free prosecco.
By David Walsh
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST

The Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown is hosting a launch weekend starting at 6pm on Friday, June 30 with entertainment, including stilt walkers, and a complimentary glass of fizz for the first 100 customers. Saturday will see a magic show and entertainment and a live band will perform on Sunday.

The boozer on Burncross Road has been given a ‘modern, classic’ feel throughout, according to owners Stonegate. It also has new landlords, Tony and Tom, and is advertising three 16-hour bar jobs and a cleaner position.

Tony said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers back to the pub after the investment and renovations throughout. We want to give the venue a whole new lease of life, with entertainment, great drinks, and our brand-new bar. We hope bringing our positive spirit to the pub will give the place a great buzz!”

The Thorncliffe Arms on Burncross Road has been given a ‘modern, classic’ feel throughout, according to owners Stonegate.The Thorncliffe Arms on Burncross Road has been given a ‘modern, classic’ feel throughout, according to owners Stonegate.
The pub will also offer entertainment throughout the week, he added, with bingo, darts and pool teams and karaoke and DJs at the weekend.

Tony said: “We hope to see new and returning customers alike and we are really excited to see what the future holds. We have started a new path with the Thorncliffe Arms and hope the local community pub will be bustling in no time!”

In 2019 the pub made headlines when it turned away a man wearing a flat cap. Despite criticism it stuck to its 'no hats' policy.