Reports circulated on social media describing noises heard by residents living across the Norfolk Park area of the city at around 10pm last night.

One person described the sound as two loud bangs, while another said it was too loud to be fireworks. Another said it was so loud they thought it was something that had fallen in their garden.

Some shared concerns and described how they hoped it was not a serious incident.

Reports of loud bangs circulated in Norfolk Park last night

The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police about the mystery noises. A spokesman for the force said that there were no incidents reported overnight which they had been made aware of that would tie into reports of loud bangs.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been contacted, but no response has yet been received from the service.