A famous Sheffield statue is being taken down and ‘assessed for repair’ – and might not be replaced.

The 12ft statue of Roman god Mercury - nicknamed Freddie - on the dome of the Lyceum Theatre has gone rusty inside and will be removed on Monday, March 6.

David Heugh, chairman of the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre Trust, they would then determine what to do next.

He said: "Having looked out from his wonderful vantage point overlooking Tudor Square and the city for so many years we are delighted to give ‘Freddie’ the care and consideration such an iconic statue deserves. Once the statue has been removed, a full assessment will be able to take place to determine what’s next for ‘Freddie’.”

The Lyceum was designed by architect W.G.R. Sprague and boasts a traditional proscenium arch design. It is the only surviving auditorium outside London designed by Sprague and is a Grade II* listed building.

The statue was crafted by Wendy Wall in 1990 using fibreglass with paint on the outside containing copper flakes. It is a replica of one which adorned the Lyceum during its early years as a theatre. It is unknown when the original was removed,

A condition report on the current statue was recently carried out by Sally Strachey Historic Conservation Ltd, concluding that the statue should be detached and assessed in more detail, due to the rusting of its steel framework inside.

John Bates, operations director of Sheffield Theatres, said: “Having undertaken the condition report, we’re glad that we are able to action the results.”

