Sheffield residents have much to be happy about living in the Steel City but here are 10 standout reasons that we feel fill our hearts with pride.

The city’s international reputation was forged on its steel industry but despite such a proud industrial heritage it has also became one of the greenest cities in the country as was acknowledged by poet John Betjeman.

And as the stage is set with fantastic theatres including The Lyceum and The Crucible, the city has always given rise to great actors including Sean Bean and Michael Palin, as well as musical performers including the Human League, Joe Cocker, and the Arctic Monkey and many more.

It also boasts the world’s first football team with Sheffield Football Club and with such a heritage that no doubt inspired the popular professional city clubs, EFL Championship side Sheffield United, and EFL League One team Sheffield Wednesday who both attract tens of thousands of supporters.

Whatever reasons spring to mind one thing everyone will agree is that you’ll find no warmer welcome than in a city that has one of the highest retention rates for outside visitors who end up happily setting home in and around our famous seven hills.

Sheffield's Botanical Gardens, off Clarkehouse Road, at Broomhall, helps to make the city one of the greenest in the country. The poet John Betjeman highlighted the city's green streets and expressed his appreciation for the natural beauty surrounding the city in his poem 'An Edwardian Sunday, Broomhill, Sheffield'. Sheffield is reputed to be the greenest city in the country overall, with more trees per person than any other city in Europe.

Sheffield FC was founded in October, 1857, and the club is recognised by FIFA as the oldest existing club still playing football in the world. Based in Dronfield, on the border between Sheffield and north Derbyshire, Sheffield FC play in the Northern Premier League Division One East. The city's rich footballing history has given rise to one of the country's great rivalries between EFL Championship side Sheffield United and EFL League One club Sheffield Wednesday who both attract tens of thousands of supporters.

Sheffield's music scene has to be one of the most famous in the country boasting internationally-renowned bands including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Human League, and Def Leppard and great singers including Alex Turner, Jarvis Cocker, Phil Oakey, Joe Elliott, ad the late great Joe Cocker. The city's music legacy can no doubt be linked to the famous Leadmill which is the longest running live music venue and nightclub in the city.