7 bars, cafes and restaurants that have opened and closed in Sheffield this year

Sheffield has welcomed a range of new bars and restaurants this year but some have closed.

By Hajra Akbar
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:45 am

Sheffield diners have had the chance to experience new restaurants which have opened in the city, from a gourmet kebab restaurant to Japanese cuisine and many others.

However, we have also had to say our goodbyes to some of our favorite places.

We’ve put together this guide of venues which have opened and closed since the beginning of 2022.

1. Food

Many restaurants in Sheffield have closed and new ones have opened in the City Center and for those who don't know, here are some of the restaurants and bars which have opened and closed.

Photo: Hulton Archive

2. Chop Shop Bar & Grill

Chop Shop Bar & Grill has opened in the heart of kelham island in January 2022 and is the sister restaurant of the popular Butcher & Catch. The bar and restaurant will go down a treat with meat lovers serving exceptional cuisine

Photo: google maps

3. German Donner kebab

German Donner Kebab has also recently opened in Sheffield. One of the things that makes this restaurant unique is that all their meats are imported directly from Germany to maintain quality and consistency and they only use fresh, locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily along with the special "Doner Kebab" bread. These make the "Doner Kebab" a truly unique taste experience for customers.

Photo: google maps

4. Players Bar

For those who don’t know, Players Bar, a favorite for many on a night out on Sheffield’s West Street has shut down. The Players bar, which has been a fixture in the city centre for 14 years, announced that it was calling last orders for the final time over the recent August 2022 Bank Holiday weekend.

Photo: google maps

