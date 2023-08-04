From Henderson's Relish to football, from the countryside to the 'salt-of-the-earth people'.

From the coastline to the Peak District, the people to the puddings, the accent to the flatcaps, there's so much to celebrate about Yorkshire.

'God's Own County' celebrated Yorkshire Day this week (August 1). Even if it was more formally marked by a civic parade in Rotherham featuring a town crier, most in the UK were happy to mark it by simply watching a viral compilation of Sean Bean gruffly saying 'bastard'.

But to the people of Sheffield, it was an occasion to mark everything great about Yorkshire, including its friendly people, its beautiful landscapes, and its love of traditions.

The Star's readers shared all their favourite things about God's Own Country on Yorkshire Day - from Hendo's to the football, from the countryside to the 'salt-of-the-earth people'.

The Star asked its readers to share what was their favourite thing about Yorkshire, and the answers were chuffin' brilliant.

"We have beautiful scenic countryside areas including the Dales throughout and Beautiful coastline," wrote Abigail Ruth. "We also have beautiful historical places such as York.

"Also, Yorkshire pudding."

You're never more than a short bus ride, drive or even a walk from beautiful countryside in Yorkshire, whether it's the coastline or the Peak District.

Jane Kelly wrote: "The fact that you can drive a short distance and be in the countryside, and of course a Yorkshire pudding."

"The accent," wrote Rob Fenton. "I've lived in Hungary, where I teach English, for 19 years. When I go home I like to switch back into my good old Yorkshire accent that I have to moderate in the foreign language classroom."

Many more answers were straight to the point, proving Yorkshire's love of the simple things.

People's love of Yorkshire is also in the simple things - like Yorkshire puddings and a dash of irreplaceable Henderson's Relish.

"Henderson's," wrote Andy Sutton. "Love the gear."

"Being born in Sheffield and dem mighty blades," wrote Nigel Davies. Andrea Lovell agreed, writing: "Being thankful for being born in Sheffield."

"The people," wrote Irene Sandra Dewing. "Salt of the earth, bless them all."

"We have the most beautiful countryside in the world," wrote Bill McAllister. "Not that I'm biased."

"Everything," wrote Lynda Mitchell. "Love it. Accent, football, down-to-earth attitude, looking after all around you."