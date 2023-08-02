The festival will be taking place at 12 venues on Abbeydale Road.

A four-day free-to-attend beer festival on Abbeydale Road is returning for its second year tomorrow (Thursday, August 3) and will run until Sunday, August 6.

A charity beer, ‘A Pint of Sheffield’, has been brewed at Triple Point Brewery to be sold at each of the 12 hosting venues. 15p from each pint sold will go to local youth homelessness charity, Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rugg, who organises the festival in his spare time, said: “The idea is to raise some money for Roundabout, get people down Abbeydale Road, and let the venues showcase what they do and who they are.

Most Popular

Can you spot your favourite Abbeydale Road pubs and bars? Sheffield artist Tom J Newell designed this year's logo design, which will be on T-shirts and prints at the festival.

“It has been a lot of work so I’m just praying people turn up! People seem excited that it has come back for another year, so I can’t wait.”

Customers will be given a card to stamp after visiting and purchasing a drink at each venue, which can be exchanged once full for an Abbeydale Road Festival print designed by local artist Tom J Newell.

Hosts include Picture House Social, Two Thirds, Dead Donkey, The Gin Bar and Abbeydale Tap.

Two Thirds has events planned for Saturday, including live DJs and an American BBQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 of the best breweries from Yorkshire including will be involved, including Northern Monk, which will each “takeover” a tap at one of the venues.

A raffle for Roundabout will also be taking place, with prizes up for grabs including tickets to Tramlines 2024.