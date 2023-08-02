A four-day free-to-attend beer festival on Abbeydale Road is returning for its second year tomorrow (Thursday, August 3) and will run until Sunday, August 6.
A charity beer, ‘A Pint of Sheffield’, has been brewed at Triple Point Brewery to be sold at each of the 12 hosting venues. 15p from each pint sold will go to local youth homelessness charity, Roundabout.
Joe Rugg, who organises the festival in his spare time, said: “The idea is to raise some money for Roundabout, get people down Abbeydale Road, and let the venues showcase what they do and who they are.
“It has been a lot of work so I’m just praying people turn up! People seem excited that it has come back for another year, so I can’t wait.”
Customers will be given a card to stamp after visiting and purchasing a drink at each venue, which can be exchanged once full for an Abbeydale Road Festival print designed by local artist Tom J Newell.
Hosts include Picture House Social, Two Thirds, Dead Donkey, The Gin Bar and Abbeydale Tap.
20 of the best breweries from Yorkshire including will be involved, including Northern Monk, which will each “takeover” a tap at one of the venues.
A raffle for Roundabout will also be taking place, with prizes up for grabs including tickets to Tramlines 2024.
Two Thirds, named Bar of the Year by Exposed Magazine, will have live DJs, an outdoor bar, and an American BBQ on their outdoor terrace on Saturday.