What qualities make a good chicken wing judge?

Maybe it’s knowing that a good judge shows restraint so eating a whole pound of them remains a treat and not a burden.

Maybe it’s my refined technique of slightly loosening the meat off a flat so you can strip it in one mouthful.

Maybe it’s do with how one time I ate a four million Scoville wings on camera for the amusement of the girl running the PR for last year’s WingFest, and that made me some friends.

Nevertheless, I was called on to stand in judgement over the offerings from the nine vendors at Sheffield WingFest 2025, and I accepted my lanyard/free lunch with pride.

But first I will share my testament over WingFest itself, and will I say - well done for upping your game.

Just a selection of the 18 different wings I was invited to judge at Sheffield WingFest from nine vendors each serving two different styles. | National World

2024’s event was held at Peddler's Market in Kelham. It was a grand time, but the venue was not a good fit for it, with nowhere to sit and barely a barrel to lean on as you munch.

This year’s move to Forge Warehouse was the right one, with space for picnic tables and spots to put your paper plates down, plus a bigger stage for the bands, side acts like pub games outside, and two bars instead of one. Good move, in fact I would say even more tables are needed if you can arrange it for next year. And maybe open topped bins - no one wants to open a Biffa bin with the same hands they eat their wings with.

The Golden Drop by J's Fried Chicken with pineapple relish, winner of Sheffield WingFest 2025's Wild Wing category. | National World

On to the main attraction. I arrived on Saturday (October 18) and was given a complimentary hat, a lanyard, and a clipboard to write my findings.

There were nine vendors serving up two wings each, so 18 to try.

WingFest Sheffield, your judges this weekend are Kerre of Sheffield food blog @theinsatiablefoodie, Tom, a head honcho of burger chain MeatCastles, and me, Alastair, who isn’t even a picky eater. Stand and deliver.

A great tip if you ever find yourself in my position is not to write any scores until you’ve had your third wing. Your first gets an unfair advantage because you’ll be hungry, your second will be in competition with your first, but by your third you’ll have triangulated what your true feelings are.

Being invited to judge chicken wings is the best job in the world until around wing 15, and even then it's worth pushing through. | National World

The first chicken wing was delicious. The second was delicious. The seventh felt like I’d had a good meal. The 15th started to cause some issues.

I want to say this to the vendors themselves, which is that less is more.

Quite a few took a dirty-fries, kitchen sink approach to their wings, slathered in sauces and toppings, carpeted in micro greens and chunky cheeses and pickled this and shaved that, with some of the meat as big as regular chicken drumsticks - please, don’t! Restraint! Y

our customers have come to a chicken wing festival, they want to eat as many as they can and from every vendor, not be beaten down by successive vans serving whole dinners that are too-rich-for-the-scene.

I say this confidently because, not to dob them in, but me, Kerre and Tom all agreed what was a winner and what a sinner. The sinners were too much for even a second bite, but the winners could be eaten by the bucket.

I stand in absolute awe of vendor Kiki’s, whose Szechuan wild wing stunned me to silence. Crunchy, spicy, balanced and a showcase of what makes you say “I want another” and not “one’s enough, thank you.”

The head chef was good enough to bring out one of his wings simply fried with no toppings at all to show off his battering technique, and I could have eaten a tray of them alone.

J’s Fried Chicken was a very special case. Their Hendo’s wing (way to play up South Yorkshire, by the way) with honey butter, blue cheese and crispy oinions was not only the single best wing I’ve ever eaten the first time I had it, but remained as good after I had a second at the end, after filling up on TWENTY OTHER wings.

Their Golden Drop wing was also the boldest, most experimental wing of the weekend that similarly hit the mark without overpowering, with pineapple relish and a splash of vinegar somewhere.

And a big shout out to both Just Wingin’ It and Chicken Ting, who served up the very picture of what a buffalo wing should be (mi amore), while Chicken Ting were also good enough to keep all coriander off when I asked, thank you for that.

I paid the debt to my body for all this by skipping the bus and taking an hour long walk home, and only eating some bananas and blueberries for dinner (and promoting a Sheffield vegan festival in a preceding week).

Thank you WingFest, who will you put before me next year?