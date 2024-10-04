Watch: Eating 'UK's hottest chicken wing' ahead of Sheffield Wing Fest proves impossible

Published 4th Oct 2024, 06:01 GMT
The chicken wing in this video registers about 12,000,000 million on the Scoville Scale, or slightly hotter than pepper spray.

Sheffield Wing Fest, ‘The World’s Largest Chicken Wing Festival,’ is coming to the Steel City on October 18-20.

In this video I eat 'the UK's hottest chicken wing' - registering about 6,000,000 on the Scoville Scale - before attempting to talk about Sheffield Wing Fest.
| National World

At a press event on October 2 at Smashed & Pulled, Abbeydale Road, I was offered the chance to try one of the wings from the event’s ‘Lava Wing Challenge’ - where contestants are dared to eat eight of ‘the UK’s hottest wings.’

The sauce at Wing Fest will be the festival’s-own branded Lava Sauce.

However, the wing in this video is slathered in ‘Viper Sauce’ by London sauce producers The Orange Buffalo, and is “only a bit less hot” than the real thing.

The bottle arrived wrapped in cling film and was carried by Wing Fest creator Richard Thacker at all times to keep it out of harm’s away.

It is said to be slightly hotter than police grade pepper spray. The flavour profile is that of a chemical burn.

In this video, I take a bite of my Viper Sauce wing and attempt to preview Sheffield Wing Fest.

