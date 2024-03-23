Watch: Singing dog Nova with "voice of an angel" performs Rhythm of the Night at RSPCA Sheffield shelter

Nova is still looking for a home.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
A Sheffield animal shelter has shared a video on their Facebook page of one of their dogs "singing" to a staff member.

Nova, who has made lots of appearances on our Adopt a Dog round-ups, was howling along to the 90s classic Rhythm of the Night.

See the video below for her whole performance.

She is looking for a home with patients and understanding owners - if that could be you, find more information about Nova on RSPCA Sheffield's website, here.

