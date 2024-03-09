3 . Bertha, at HYPS

Bertha is the most adorable little ‘Pocket Bully’ who adores everyone she meets. Around 3-4 years old, Bertha looks just like a small, chunky Staffy and has sadly had her ears cropped at some point. She clearly had a terrible life before being found as a stray – she’s been heavily bred from and was in terrible condition when she was found. Thankfully she’s now gained weight nicely and is much happier, but she is very much in need of home comforts now. Bertha will have some accidents in the home as she isn’t yet fully housetrained, but she does do her best to stay clean in her kennel. She also isn’t totally used to walking on lead - she sets off well but can get a bit overwhelmed and put the brakes on, so she needs some confidence building. She needs to be the only pet, as she’s not so keen on other dogs, which is unsurprising given her past.