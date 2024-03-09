Three animal shelters across Sheffield are currently looking after 22 dogs between them who are all hoping to find their new family.
RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their adoptive families.
There are a huge range of personalities, ages, and breeds available, so if you're looking to rescue, you won't find yourself short of choices: From one-year-old Hendos to 12-year-old Jess, lots of Staffies to a single rare Shar Pei, and quiet, snuggly pups to bonkers bundles of energy.
We took a look at the 19 dogs currently staying at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, last week, which you can find by clicking here.
1. Rosie, at Blue Cross
Rosie, a 3-year-old Shih Tzu cross, is a delightful companion looking for a peaceful and loving home with a new family. Rosie is sure to steal your heart with her gentle and affectionate nature. She thrives in a serene environment and is looking for a quiet home without the hustle and bustle of a busy lifestyle. Rosie can be noise sensitive to loud and busy environments, so a calm atmosphere is key to her happiness. She is currently being trialled on some medication to help her anxiety, which she will need to continue on in the new home. Rosie would need a home without any other pets, but she could live in a home with teenage children as she has done so before.
2. Tie, at Blue Cross
Ten-year-old Cocker Spaniel Tie appreciates her creature comforts and thrives with family companionship. Tie loves a soft bed to snooze in and enjoys regular naps throughout the day. She likes to have a few of her soft toys scattered around her sleeping area, and of course, doesn’t say no to a gentle game of fetch with her beloved tennis balls! Tie is looking for a family home, with children aged secondary school and above. She is a loving dog, with a warm, caring and friendly personality who would make a great family pet.
3. Bertha, at HYPS
Bertha is the most adorable little ‘Pocket Bully’ who adores everyone she meets. Around 3-4 years old, Bertha looks just like a small, chunky Staffy and has sadly had her ears cropped at some point. She clearly had a terrible life before being found as a stray – she’s been heavily bred from and was in terrible condition when she was found. Thankfully she’s now gained weight nicely and is much happier, but she is very much in need of home comforts now. Bertha will have some accidents in the home as she isn’t yet fully housetrained, but she does do her best to stay clean in her kennel. She also isn’t totally used to walking on lead - she sets off well but can get a bit overwhelmed and put the brakes on, so she needs some confidence building. She needs to be the only pet, as she’s not so keen on other dogs, which is unsurprising given her past.
4. Dyna, at HYPS
Dyna the Staffy is 8 years old and has heartbreakingly been returned into HYPS' care after 6 years in an adoptive home, after her adopters' living situation meant they could no longer keep her. She is a typical little pocket rocket Staffy and is just the same as she was six years ago, just with a few grey hairs showing through now! She walks nicely on lead, and will walk past other dogs but does not want them in her space. She needs a pet free home with someone who understands that she just needs a bit of space from other dogs. She is fully housetrained, travels well and can be left alone for a few hours with no issue. She has her little quirks – black bags and bins seem to be her arch nemesis – which just adds to her character! She has a few minor health conditions which may need medication and specific diet.