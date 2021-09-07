Where can I get a PCR Covid test in Sheffield? Test centres near me, how much they cost and how long they take

There are two different types of PCR tests in England at the moment – one is provided free by the NHS, for people with Covid symptoms or who have been asked to be tested for a medical reason or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The other is offered by private providers, for a fee, and is used for people without symptoms who require a PCR test in order to travel.

The current rules around travelling are being updated around every three weeks, with the Government constantly assessing the Covid-19 situation and changing the rules for travelling to each country accordingly.

A “traffic light” system is currently in place for travelling abroad from England, with different countries on the green, amber and red lists and a different list of requirements and restrictions for each category.

Although you must be tested for Covid to return to England from any other country, each country has its own rules on what testing is required before entry will be granted, so you should always check the rules on what you need to do before you go.

Here is everything you need to know about PCR tests in Sheffield – whether you need to access an NHS one or a private on if you are going abroad.

When should I take a PCR test?

A PCR Covid test is generally used for people with symptoms of the virus, unlike a lateral flow test, because PCR tests require a laboratory to analyse the results so are more accurate. If you are experiencing Covid symptoms or have been asked to get tested for a medical reason, or because you have been n contact with someone who has tested positive, you can access a free NHS test, either at a walk-in centre, drive-through centre or in the post.

If you don’t have symptoms, and need a PCR test in order to travel abroad or for a personal, non-medical reason, then you will need to pay for a test with a private provider.

How long does a PCR test take?

PCR tests can vary in how long they take depending on how quickly they are processed by the laboratory.

Tests usually take 24 hours however can take up to 3 days in some instances.

Private PCR tests usually take between 48 and 72 hours – although some offer same-day results – but if you need one to travel then it is best to order it in good time to make sure it arrives before you need it.

How much does a PCR test cost?

PCR tests are free when obtained via the NHS website or conducted at one of the NHS test centres.

However, as test results cannot be guaranteed in 24 hours, if you need a test in order to travel then you will need to purchase a PCR test with a same day turnaround period – which will not be free.

Same day tests can cost up to £140, with next day tests weighing in at between £70 and £90 depending on the provider.

Where can I get a PCR test in Sheffield?

If you have symptoms or have been asked to take an NHS test, there are a number of places you can go in Sheffield.

You should book your test online here before you attempt to visit a test centre to make sure there is availability.

On this link you can also opt for a test to be sent to you at home, if you would prefer.

These are the NHS PCR test locations currently in Sheffield – including drive-through and walk-in centres:

Stocksbridge (Pedestrian and Drive-Through)

Johnson Street car park, Stocksbridge, S36 1BX

Open 7 days a week

Open from 9am to 3pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Sharrow (Pedestrian)

Alderson Road car park, Sharrow, S2 4LG (down the road from London Road Pharmacy)

open 7 days a week

open 8am to 8pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Burngreave (Pedestrian)

Gower Street car park, Burngreave, S4 7HA

open 7 days a week

open 8am to 8pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Upperthorpe (Pedestrian)

Shipton Street car park, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3EB

open 7 days a week

open 8am to 8pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Darnall (Pedestrian with car parking available across the road)

Station Road car park, Darnall, S9 4JT

Open 7 days a week

Open from 8am to 8pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Jordanthorpe (Pedestrian and Drive-Through)

At the site of the former Hazlebarrow School, 72 - 88 Hazlebarrow Crescent, S8 8AQ

Open 7 days a week

Open from 9am to 3pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Meadowhall Shopping Centre (Drive-Through)

Overspill car park, Plot 7, Meadowhall, S9 1EP

Open 7 days a week

Open from 8am to 8pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Halfway (Pedestrian and Drive-Through)

Halfway Park and Ride, S20 3GS

Open 7 days a week

Open from 9am to 3pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

Remington Road (Pedestrian and Drive-Through)

Remington Road, S5 9AG

Open 7 days a week

Open from 9am to 3pm for symptomatic (PCR) testing

If you need a private PCR test for travelling abroad, there are a number of options you can choose.

For the testing you need to travel for an amber-list country, click here to see the options available in Sheffield – these are the providers the Government currently has a record of, although more may be available independently.