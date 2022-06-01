Ryanair issues warning to customers amidst UK airport delays and flight cancellations

Amidst somewhat of a crisis in the tourism industry, which has led to many flights abroad being cancelled, Ryanair have informed their customers of the disruption that this may cause.

This has caused distress to many holidaymakers and those wishing to travel outside of the UK this summer, especially as we move closer to the school holidays – the busiest and most hectic time of the year for flights abroad.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, also expressed concerns that these delays and cancellations could lead to holidays becoming more expensive.

Ryanair have escaped most of the mass cancellations of flights, but are warning customers about the issues they may cause.

Ryanair emailed their customers to say: "Please arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure of your Ryanair flight as we are experiencing security delays at the airport.

"Please note, that our boarding gates close 30 minutes prior to the departure of your flight."

Companies such as EasyJet and TUI have felt the effects of the delays to a far greater extent than Ryanair – both have been forced to cancel swathes of flights, leaving holidaymakers disappointed.

Another flight company, British Airways, is advising its customers to drop off their baggage the night before their flight – such is the severity of the delays.

EasyJet itself cancelled hundreds of flights in a single day last week – however, this was blamed on an unrelated IT issue.

Potential holiday-goers are being forced to wait for as long as five hours for their flight, causing massive queues and a long backlog.

As such, if you have a holiday booked soon, it would be a good idea to arrive at the airport as early as you can, to avoid being stuck in the middle of an huge queue (regardless of the company you are flying with).

Reasons given for the cancellations are varied. Some companies are blaming works being completed on runaways, while others are facing staffing issues (exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic).

Increase demand for holidays has also been a factor. With many people’s previous two summers disrupted by Covid-19, they are now wishing to travel abroad again – in huge numbers.