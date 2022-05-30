Several holiday companies and airlines, such as EasyJet and Tui, are cancelling flights abroad due to a number of different issues. Works being done on runways, issues with supply chains and significant delays at airports are the reasons that have been given for the mass cancellations.

EasyJet is reportedly cancelling no less than 240 flights over the next week – leaving many holidaymakers in a state of purgatory and uncertainty. Given that we’re currently entering the summer, the time of year where most people book their holidays, this has caused concern for many potential tourists from the UK.

However, if your flight is cancelled, you can get the money back that you’re owed – here’s what you’ll need to know and do.

Have you recently had a flight cancelled? If so, you may be entitled to compensation.

What conditions need to be met before I can get compensation?

When flying from the UK, if your flight is cancelled, the company that you were booked to fly with is legally obligated to give you your money back (should you ask for it).

However, getting money back for return flights can be more complex, unless you’re flying from a country in the EU. Countries that aren’t part of the EU or the UK are not bound by their laws.

You will not be entitled to compensation if the reason for the delay is completely out of the airline’s hands, however. This includes bad weather, industrial action and security issues. Also, you won’t be able to claim any money back if you elected to get a different flight, instead of opting for compensation.

EasyJet has been forced to cancel swathes of flights over the last few days.

If the plane crew is late, the company’s workers are striking or if the airline fails to submit the proper documents on time, then you’ll be entitled to your money back. These are the only circumstances in which you’ll be able to claim compensation – they’re just a few examples. You can also claim compensation if there is a delay caused by a technical fault with the plane.

How do I get my money back?

If you’re trying to get your money back for a flight from the UK, simply ask – remember, companies are legally obligated to do this.

You can also claim compensation if your flight is more than three hours later than scheduled.

If the airline itself is to blame, you can claim up £520 in compensation from them, instead. If you’re left stuck at an airport due to a cancelled or delayed flight, you also may be entitled to hotel accommodation (depending on where you are flying from).

According to moneysavingexpert.com, you can claim compensation for any delayed or cancelled flights dating as far back as 2016 – you may have to enter legal proceedings to get it, but this only applies to rare cases.