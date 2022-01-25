February Half-term holidays: 9 places to visit on a budget with flights from Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport

Holidays can certainly be pricey, and with additional testing requirements brought about by Covid-19, many people have been put off going abroad.

Vaccinated travellers currently need to do a test within two days of arriving back in the UK - this can add hundreds of pounds to the cost of a holiday.

However, travel restrictions are set to be eased in the coming weeks after the Prime Minister confirmed that people arriving in England from abroad will no longer have to take Covid tests if they have been fully vaccinated.

These are the best holiday destinations to visit in February if you are on a budget. (Photo: DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make a statement about the change to travel restrictions.

If you are looking to jet away during the February half-term, we've rounded up the best holiday destinations to visit if you’re on a budget.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands include well-known destinations such as Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

More than 9 million people take their holidays on these islands in Spain every year, and it is clear why.

The islands offer tourists beautiful beaches, volcanic scenery and lovely weather all year round.

In winter, average temperatures are around 20C, so you can pack light.

You could book a holiday to Lanzarote with flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport for £328 via Tui.

Cyprus

Discover an island rich in history and culture and full of wonderful experiences when you visit Cyprus.

Cyprus has one of the warmest climates and warmest winters in the Mediterranean part of Europe - and although the eastern Mediterranean Sea around Cyprus may be chilly in winter, the island gets plenty of sunshine all year.

The average winter Cyprus weather is around 17C.

Jet2 Holidays have packages starting at as little as £351pp with flights from Manchester Airport.

Madeira

Madeira is known for its namesake wine and warm, subtropical climate.

The main island of Madeira is volcanic, green and rugged, with high cliffs and pebbly beaches.

Madeira’s capital, Funchal, is made up of colonial buildings, basalt churches and sleepy squares. The narrow backstreets of the old town are packed with wine bars and family-run tavernas, while the marina is lined with cafes and seafood restaurants.

The average temperature in Madeira in February is 18C, and it’s a much cheaper time to visit than during the peak season.

Tui is advertising holidays in Madeira for £335pp with flights from Manchester.

Malta

Malta remains a crossroads of cultures and is a popular tourist destination with stunning seafront scenery and a wealth of history.

The country usually records an average temperature of around 16C in February.

Holidays in Malta with Jet2 start at £293pp.

Nice

Situated on the French Riviera, Nice is a popular destination to visit at any time of the year, with its stunning beaches boasting beautiful views and its art and culture.

Although Nice begins to warm up in February, it’s still winter, and cold spells are almost guaranteed, but you can still enjoy the atmosphere of the city.

The average temperature begins at 10C and often increases to 13C at midday.

You could fly to Nice from Manchester Airport for around £100 if you book via Easyjet.

Morocco

Offering a scenic coastline and one of Africa's most sought-after cities, Morocco is on the list of top destinations to visit.

Today, more than eight million tourists come to the country every year in search of a beach break with a twist and Taghazout in Morocco offers just that.

The sleepy fishing village on the Atlantic coast offers beautiful hiking trails, camel rides along the beach and excellent fishing spots.

Temperatures usually hover around a very pleasant 20C, but Saharan winds often push the mercury up much higher.

You could enjoy an all-inclusive holiday in Morocco for £440pp with Tui.

Barcelona

Situated on the Eastern Coast of Spain, the Catalonian capital is a vibrant city featuring impressive architecture and world-famous museums.

Explore the bustling streets of Las Ramblas or see the ancient sights of the Gothic quarter and the graffitied walls in Poblenou.

You could also head to the beachfront to kick back and relax.

The average temperature is around 10-15°C during February.

Enjoy a city break in Barcelona for £366pp via Tui.

Prague

Prague is another city break that you could visit on a budget. The city, known as 'City of a Thousand Spires', boasts a history of over 800 years and is famous for its well-preserved castles, medieval squares, bridges and art.

The Old Town Square is home to an 80-metre-high church and the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world.

The average temperature in February is 4°C, so make sure you pack plenty of warm clothing.

You could take a holiday in Prague for £290 with Jet2.

Sicily

Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean, has an ancient history and unique culture with regard to the arts, music, literature, cuisine, and architecture.

It also features varied scenery with picturesque landscapes and beautiful beach settings.

February may be a cold month in Sicily, but the island still enjoys lovely mild weather even in the winter months. The temperature averages around 12°C.