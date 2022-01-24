There are 20 places in the world named Sheffield in six different countries, and the majority can be found in America.
From the United States to the land down under, we’ve compiled this list of locations that share their name with the steel city.
Undefined: readMore
1. Sheffield, Tasmania
Sheffield is a town 23 kilometres inland from Devonport on the north-west coast of Tasmania.
Photo: Google
2. Sheffield, Texas
Welcome to one of many areas called Sheffield in America - this one is in Texas
Photo: Google
3. Sheffield, Ohio
Welcome to the village of Sheffield in Ohio. The village is also based on the banks of Lake Sheffield.
Photo: Google
4. Sheffield, New Brunswick, Canada
Sheffield is a civil parish in Sunbury County, New Brunswick, Canada.
Photo: Google