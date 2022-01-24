Sheffield, England.

There are 9 other places around the world called Sheffield – from such random places as Tasmania to Texas

Many cities across the world share the same name, and Sheffield is no different – here are nine other places called Sheffield.

By Kian Rains
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:48 pm

There are 20 places in the world named Sheffield in six different countries, and the majority can be found in America.

From the United States to the land down under, we’ve compiled this list of locations that share their name with the steel city.

Undefined: readMore

1. Sheffield, Tasmania

Sheffield is a town 23 kilometres inland from Devonport on the north-west coast of Tasmania.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield, Texas

Welcome to one of many areas called Sheffield in America - this one is in Texas

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield, Ohio

Welcome to the village of Sheffield in Ohio. The village is also based on the banks of Lake Sheffield.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield, New Brunswick, Canada

Sheffield is a civil parish in Sunbury County, New Brunswick, Canada.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3