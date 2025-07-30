Sheffield’s Tramlines has built a reputation as a family friendly space where parents can take the kids to their first music festival.
It’s also the height of festival fashion to see tots in a bright pair of ear defenders while running laps around the grown ups.
Here are 12 family photos from Tramlines 2025 with the very best of babies in ear defenders, toddlers on shoulders and little ones either partying as hard as their parents - or wondering when they will get to sleep.
1. Little ones at Tramlines 2025
Here are 12 family photos from Tramlines 2025 with the very best of babies in ear defenders, toddlers on shoulders and little ones either partying as hard as their parents or wondering when they can go home. | S70 Media
2. Little ones at Tramlines 2025
Here are 12 family photos from Tramlines 2025 with the very best of babies in ear defenders, toddlers on shoulders and little ones either partying as hard as their parents or wondering when they can go home. | S70 Media
3. Little ones at Tramlines 2025
Here are 12 family photos from Tramlines 2025 with the very best of babies in ear defenders, toddlers on shoulders and little ones either partying as hard as their parents or wondering when they can go home. | S70 Media
4. Little ones at Tramlines 2025
Here are 12 family photos from Tramlines 2025 with the very best of babies in ear defenders, toddlers on shoulders and little ones either partying as hard as their parents or wondering when they can go home. | S70 Media
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.