Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham all have a park up for an award - that award being the UK’s Favourite Park Award.

Fields in Trust is a charity organisation dedicated to protecting and preserving the United Kingdom’s public parks, and is giving people the opportunity to vote for their favourite park in the country.

Fields in Trust is an independent charity that has been running for over 90 years. They work alongside local councils and landowners to help keep the UK’s parks clean, tidy and most importantly, open.

One of Sheffield’s parks has been nominated for the UK’s Favourite Park Award - as well as one in Rotherham and one in Doncaster. In total, three parks in South Yorkshire have been shortlisted for the award.

Which park in Sheffield has been nominated?

Graves Park is Sheffield’s only inclusion on the list - with its lush, unspoilt greenery, it isn’t too hard to see why it has been chosen.

It’s an area that is welcoming to both adults and children alike. It also contains plenty of well-looked after animals, including ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs and cows.

This being said, there are a couple of notable exclusions where Sheffield is concerned. Weston Park failed to make the shortlist, as did Norfolk Park.

Which other parks in South Yorkshire are up for the award?

Outside of Sheffield, Doncaster’s Sandall Park was also given the nod to be included on the shortlist.

Located in Wheatley, Sandall Park is a meticulously maintained public park that is teeming with natural beauty to immerse yourself in. There’s also a play area and picnic area if you’d like to bring your kids along with you.

As well as this, Clifton Park in Rotherham has also been nominated for the UK’s Favourite Park Award.

Found in the centre of Rotherham, Clifton Park is a majestic place with a plethora of things to do - including a tennis court that you can hire out.

There are a few other parks in South Yorkshire surrounding areas that have also been nominated - including Monkey Park in Brampton and Eastwood Park in Chesterfield.

How to vote for your favourite park

If you’d like to cast a vote for your favourite park in the UK, you can visit Fields in Trust’s website.

The voting for the UK’s Favourite Park Award will take place in two phases. From June 9 to July 5, Fields in Trust asked members of the public to vote for their favourite parks, with those receiving the most nominations being selected for the shortlist.

Now the second phase has begun with members of the public asked to vote for their favourite park from the shortlist.

The park receiving the most votes will being named as the UK’s favourite park.

The voting closes on August 18, 2022.