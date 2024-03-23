The 20 quietest places to live in and around Sheffield

These are the 20 quietest places to live in around Sheffield, according to our readers

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

If you head into Sheffield, you can find a bustling city centre with lots going on - and lots of noise.

But for many of us, we also want to have somewhere were we can get away from that and find a bit of peace and quiet.

We have asked our readers where they think are the quietest places to live in and around Sheffield.

From their answers, we have put together a gallery below showing just where those places are.

Most of them fall within the city of Sheffield itself, although one of them is just over the border in North Derbyshire.

And some of them may surprise you.

The quietest districts of Sheffield, according to our readers. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The quietest districts of Sheffield, according to our readers. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Several residents suggested Grenoside, particularly in the Top Side area of the village, near the countryside. Picture: Google

2. Grenoside

Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Bradfield is one of Sheffield's more rural areas, and several readers suggested it was one of the quietest districts. Picture: Google

3. Bradfield

Several readers suggested Dore was one of the most peaceful areas of the city. Part of Derbyshire until 1934, it is on the outskirts of the city. Picture: Google

4. Dore

