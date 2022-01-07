Why the scenic town of Holmfirth just a short drive from Sheffield is a great day trip destination

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 48 minutes if you travel via the quickest route via the A6102 and A616.

Head to Penistone Road, turn left as you reach Parkside Road, then follow the A6102 through Oughtibridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holmfirth is a great daytrip destination for the family and a must-visit place for fans of television sitcom Last of the Summer Wine where you can follow in the footsteps of Compo, Clegg, Foggy and Nora Batty.

Merge onto the Stocksbridge Bypass A616 via the slip road to Manchester/Steelworks/A628.

Take the B6106 road to Huddersfield Road/A6024 in Holmfirth.

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station to Brockholes, which takes around 1 hour and 12 minutes and then get on a bus from Oakes Lane New Mill Rd to Huddersfield Rd New Road which takes around 10 minutes.

There are normally 18 trains per day travelling from Sheffield to Brockholes and tickets for this journey start from £9.50 when booked in advance.

What is there to do?

One of the top attractions in Holmfirth is the Last Of the Summer Wine Exhibition, inside Compo’s house, where there is a collection of photographs and memorabilia from the TV classic.

If you need something to keep the entire family occupied, you could visit the potter's den, where you can make a ceramic keepsake. The Potters Den is a paint a pot ceramics studio, coffee bar and gallery, offering a wide range of preformed ceramic objects ready for painting.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the town, the rolling countryside is perfect for hiking and cycling. There are miles of trails and footpaths and quiet country lanes for cyclists.

The town also has independent boutiques, antique shops, markets and shops selling specialist products that you won’t find anywhere on the high street.

Where is good to eat and drink?

The Wrinkled Stocking Tearoom in Holmfirth is a treasure trove of speciality teas, delicious handmade cakes, lunches and beautiful, traditional afternoon tea. It has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with people praising the “lovely food and drink”.