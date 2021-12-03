Why Bakewell can make the perfect day out just a short distance away from Sheffield

How do I get there?

For those travelling by public transport, there are two ways of getting there from Sheffield. You can either get a train from Sheffield railway station to Chesterfield, and get the X70 bus and get off at the Fire Station in Bakewell, which takes approximately 56 minutes. Alternatively, you can get the 218 bus from Sheffield interchange and get off at the Square in Bakewell. This takes approximately one hour.

To travel via car the best route out of Sheffield is to take Glossop Rd and B6069 to Ecclesall Rd/A625 in Broomhall and follow A625 to Hassop Rd/B6001 in Derbyshire. From there you should continue on B6001 to Bakewell. This route takes at least 40 minutes, depending on your starting point.

Peak District views, The iconic view at Monsal Head

What is there to do?

Some of the Peak District’s most picturesque scenery can be found in and around Bakewell. Walkers or cyclists are in for a treat with the Monsal Head route, which takes you along the former Midland Railway line, with 8.5 miles of spectacular limestone dales. It runs between Coombs Road in Bakewell and Blackwell Mill.

There are also a variety of brilliant tours to participate in such as photography tours from Live For The Hills through which you can take in the wilder side of the Peak District or some of its landscapes.

Devotees of the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice can travel from the Peak District to take a tour around Lyme Hall, which was used as the exterior of Pemberley, including the courtyard, landscaped gardens and lake where Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy famously enjoyed a swim. The tour also includes a visit to Sudbury Hall, which was used as the interior of Pemberley.

Lyme Hall, the house and gardens from the orangeary

For more information on the tours mentioned, all of which include transportation, please go to: https://www.visitpeakdistrict.com/

Those looking for a more cultural experience can visit the Old House Museum which is housed in a Tudor dwelling. It reopened on May 18, and one of the exhibitions currently on display is entitled ‘Bless the Bride’ and features a selection of wedding dresses and accessories from the museums collection. The museum’s opening hours are

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10.30am - 4pm, with the last entry at 3.15pm. Tickets must be pre booked by calling 01629 813642 or emailing: [email protected]

The historic, and magnificent, Chatsworth House is just 3.5 miles from Bakewell. Their Life Stories exhibition runs from May 18 through to October 3 this year, and documents the fascinating lives of people associated with Chatsworth. It is also possible to book in for one of their incredible afternoon teas.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire pictured opening the gates to Chatsworth House in Bakewell, ahead of it reopening to the public on Tuesday May 18, following the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Where is good to eat and drink?

Gallery Café, which is based at the Rutland Arms Antiques Centre, is one of the top rates places to eat in Bakewell. You can order Derbyshire oatcakes as well as the famous Bakewell tart.

Another popular eatery is PieDaniel’s, a French restaurant located on Bath Street.

Those wishing to visit a pub should try The Red Lion on The Square; The Peacock on The Old Market Hall, Bridge Street and micropub The Joiners Arms in the Rutland Building is well worth a visit.