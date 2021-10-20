Why the quaint town of Market Rasen could make a great day out from Sheffield

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes if you travel via the M18 and M180.

Join the M1 in Treeton from the A61 and Sheffield Parkway.

Market Rasen is a quaint market town standing on the western edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

At Junction 32, exit onto the M18 and then at junction 5, take the M180 exit to Scunthorpe/Grimsby/Airport.

At junction 4, take the A15 exit to Scunthorpe/Lincoln/Brigg/A18.

Continue on the A15 and Take Redbourne Rd, Cross Ln and A631 to Jameson Bridge St/B1203 in Market Rasen.

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station, which takes around 2 hours.

There are normally 15 trains per day travelling from Sheffield to Market Rasen, and tickets for this journey start from £16.90 when you book in advance.

What is there to do?

Visit Wild Pines Park, which is Lincolnshire's finest high ropes course and activity centre, situated in a 9-acre woodland not far from Market Rasen.

The park features one of the UK’s largest rope courses, numerous zip lines and other adventurous challenges among the treetops.

The quaint market town holds a regular market on the cobbled Market Place in the town centre every Tuesday and has been doing so since the early 13th century.

It is still an integral part of the town, with all sorts of bargains up for grabs, including an auction that takes place every week.

If you are planning on doing some shopping, you won’t find any high street shops, but instead over fifty independent and quirky shops and businesses.

Around the town, you’ll find traditional and long-standing family-run shops, from ironmongers and butchers to menswear and confectionery shops.

Where is good to eat?

Market Rasen town centre is home to many lovely independent cafés and restaurants.

One place in particular that is rated highly is Jossals, a friendly coffee shop and bistro at the heart of Queen Street.