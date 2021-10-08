Harrogate has potential to be the perfect day out – and is just a short trip from Sheffield

Harrogate town centre.

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 25 minutes if you go via the M1 and A61.

Join the M1 from the A6109 and continue on here to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then at junction 4, take the A61 exit to Harrogate/ Leeds.

Follow the A61 to Prospect Place in Harrogate.

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station.

There are several trains per day, and the journey usually takes around 2 hours and 26 minutes.

What is there to do?

View a well-curated collection of nineteenth and twentieth-century art inside one of Harrogate’s first purpose-built spa buildings at The Mercer Art Gallery.

The gallery located in the 200-year-old Harrogate Promenade Rooms is home to Harrogate district's fine art collection, which consists of some 2000 works of art by creators including William Powell Frith, Atkinson Grimshaw, Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Dame Laura Knight, Alan Davie.

If you require relaxation, head to Harrogate’s Turkish Baths for a contemporary spa experience in magnificent surroundings.

It features a beautifully designed steam room, a plunge pool and a spa with Moorish mosaics and terrazzo floors.

From manicures to massage, facials to body scrubs, the treatment menu at The Turkish Baths Harrogate has something for everyone.

Where is good to eat?

The Fat Badger Grill in Harrogate is a top 2 AA rosette restaurant set within the grand Georgian manor house in Harrogate's Montpellier Quarter.

The Grill proudly serves delicious 2AA rosette food from its A La Carte menu, and on a Sunday, visitors can enjoy a hearty Sunday lunch.

Whilst you are in Harrogate, you could treat yourself to a traditional afternoon tea experience at the famous Betty’s Tea Rooms.