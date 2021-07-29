"It’s the perfect time to get outdoors" - Sheffield TV presenter Julia Bradbury on why she loves the city's parks and the Peak District

The star has shared her love of nature and how her own family – 10-year-old son Zephyr and six-year-old twin daughters, Xanthe and Zena - also enjoy the great outdoors.

She has filmed a series of films aimed at bringing walkers from all over Britain to the area, in a bid to show off the beauty of Sheffield and The Peak District National Park and attract them to The Outdoor City.

The campaign features a series of five films that show Julia introducing various walks and wheelchair user Debbie North introducing the accessible walks, to show the beauty on the doorstep of the Steel City.

Julia Bradbury. Photo by: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Julia said: “It’s the perfect time to get outdoors, get in touch with your senses and get some much needed vitamin n - that’s n for nature.”

Filmed by The Outdoor Guide in conjunction with Sheffield City Council and their Outdoor City campaign, Julia takes viewers on a journey which takes in key places including Tinsley Canal, Damflask Reservoir, Loxley Valley Easy Going Trail, Porter Valley and Wyming Brook and Redmires Reservoir.

Julia began her love of walking with her dad, Michael, in the Peak District and on the Porter Valley Walk.

She said: "It leads you into The Peak District National Park where I started walking with my dad and where my love of walking began.

Sheffield & Tinsley Canal for a feature on Heritage Cruises with A & G Passenger Boats. Picture: Chris Etchells

“I was lucky enough to grow up with The Peak District on my doorstep. I went to school in Sheffield and my dad introduced me to my life-long friend, therapist and workout buddy - Nature.

"We went for our first walk together when I was about seven-years-old, hiking across one of the nearby moors. I say hiking; Dad was doing all the hard work pulling me alongside all 6ft 4 of him while I gawped at the gigantic moody landscapes. On one of those adventures we trekked across the National Trust-owned Kinder Scout - aptly the birthplace of walking. These walks weren’t just special father and daughter bonding times that I will always treasure, they also led me to where I am today."

The 51-year-old said: “There are some lovely walks for everyone and this really is where my love of walking began. Sheffield is so special as these walks will show you the variety of the city’s green space and its heritage. My favourite is the Porter Brook walk - a peaceful stream surrounded by woodland, which ends in Endcliffe Park, where I spent my teens.”

She also shared her love of camping and said: "I grew up in Sheffield and there is so many beautiful places in Yorkshire to camp out at this time of year.

"Camping is intense family time and gives real freedom to spend time in the outdoors, with family and friends creating great memories and activities. It is a real bonding time as quite quickly roles develop wherever you are – who is going to be in charge of setting up the tent, who is in charge of cooking or bedding.

The presenter explained further: "This is a good thing, because you can navigate in different ways to perhaps you would at home or on a more traditional holiday. But at the end of it all you can unzip the tent door in the morning and be wherever you want to be, so there is the freedom as well – it’s the best of both worlds."

Julia has put together her top camping hacks that everyone, especially those new to camping, can adopt to help make their trip run more smoothly:

1, It’s really important to be dressed for all weathers as it’s likely you’ll encounter rain, sun and cold all in one trip with the inclement British weather! Literally four seasons in one day. Think about a lightweight, quick-dry, waterproof jacket, T-shirts, fleeces and extra layers and socks for chilly nights.

2, When it comes to camping kit, make sure you buy something that suits your needs in terms of space but also technical know-how. If you can, have a practice in the garden before you go to make sure everything works and no bits are missing.

3, If you’d rather have everything ready for you, The Camping and Caravanning Club has its ‘Ready Camp’ safari-style tents around its campsite network where everything is provided for you except bedding and towels.

4, Make sure you have your basic food – cereal, some croissants, and snacks to keep you going when you set up.

5, And if you can’t get away, don’t forget you can camp anywhere – in the kitchen, living room or garden! In the past I’ve done some amazing stunts to raise awareness, camping on a barge or on top of the O2, but the most fun I have is at home with the kids in the back garden.

Julia has been President of The Camping and Caravanning Club since 2013 and took part in last month’s National Camping Week.

In her eighth year as President of The Camping and Caravanning Club that leads the week, she visited one of the Club’s campsites to celebrate the great outdoors as Britain gears up for a summer of staycationing.

*Learn more about Sheffield City Council’s Outdoor City Campaign here – theoutdoorguide.co.uk/walks/walksbylocation/sheffield-walks