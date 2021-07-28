Makers of hit Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me appealing for people in Sheffield suburb to take part

The programme’s makers are on the hunt for contestants living in Crookes, and successful applicants who appear on the show will be given the chance to win £1,000.

Posting on Facebook group, Crookes Community, Cleo Jack of Come Dine With Me said: “I'm a casting researcher for the show Come Dine With Me.

“We are going to be filming in Sheffield and are currently looking for budding chefs from Crookes to apply!”

Have you got what it takes to beat four other budding chefs to win £1,000?

Anyone can apply to take part, provided they are aged 18 or over, have not worked or trained as a professional chef and live in Crookes or the surrounding areas.

The closing date for entries is September 10 this year.

However show makers say they may extend the closing date at their discretion without notice.

They are currently looking for contestants to appear in series 18 and 19 of the show, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2005.

For this series, the producers are shaking up the formula and using a centralised house to host the dinner parties.

Previously, the show has seen each of the five contestants invite their fellow chefs over to their house for a three-course meal.

Following the meal, the other four contestants score that night’s chef out of 10, and the person with the most points at the end of the week wins and is awarded £1,000.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so by visiting: https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwm/welcome.html?fbclid=IwAR017l4F8EhhECYoDr6gPL1VVac8ZBGuJVzT6SWglp3wUS1MWfSJjlgfEMc

Prospective contestants can also apply by emailing: [email protected]