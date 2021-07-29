Here's 5 beautiful Peak District cottages you can book right now for a summer staycation

The Peak District boasts some of the most beautiful scenery England has to offer; and with some of its idyllic countryside located within Sheffield’s city limits, it is the perfect staycation destination for anyone wanting to stay close to home.

Continued uncertainty around international travel due to Covid-19 restrictions has meant staycations have been more popular than ever.

While scores of accommodation is fully booked, the Devonshire Hotels “boltholes” cottage breaks listed below are currently available at the time of writing (Wednesday, July 28).

These properties are not expected to be available for very long, so holidaymakers are advised to book soon to avoid disappointment.

1, Beeley Cottage

Ideally located to explore Chatsworth House, Beeley Cottage is a converted 17th-century barn in a restful, rural location which sleeps two. Children and dogs are welcome to stay at the property.

A minimum three-night stay is required, and there is availablity between: July 30 and August 2. The cost of a stay during those dates comes in at £627.

2, Swiss Cottage

The three-bedroomed property is located within the grounds of The Chatsworth Estate, and was built between 1839 and 1842 as part of the 6th Duke of Devonshire’s many improvements to The Chatsworth Estate.

It has two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and boasts its own private garden and access to miles of walks in the woods and across the moors.

A minimum three-night stay is required, and there is currently availability for stays commencing on: September 10; September 17; September 20; September 24 and September 27. A three-night stay from September 10 – 13 comes in at £2,370.

3, The Barn

The property is situated just inside the northern edge of Chatsworth Park, with far-reaching views over this breathtaking parkland scene and the hills beyond.

It has two bedrooms, (one double and one small twin), shower room, separate lavatory, well equipped modern kitchen and a comfortable open plan living and dining room.

A minimum three-night stay is required, and there is currently availabilty for stays commencing on: October 1; October 4; October 8; October 15; October 18 and October 29.

A three-night stay from October 1 – 4 costs £738.

4, Plantation Cottage

The cottage was originally built in 1849, and has been refurbished by the Duchess of Devonshire to create quaint self-catering accommodation for up to six guests.

Guests of Plantation Cottage are just steps away from access into the 1,100 acres of Chatsworth Park, and the property has three double bedrooms with king sized beds, each with countryside views.

A minimum three-night stay is required, and there is currently availabilty for stays commencing on: September 10; September 27; October 1; October 4 and October 8.

5, Edensor Cottage

The picturesque property, which has one spacious bedroom, is part of the Ball Cross Farm Collection, which date back to 1688.

These lovingly restored barns are beautifully appointed holiday cottages bearing the names of nearby villages.

A minimum three-night stay is required, and there is currently availabilty for stays commencing on: September 24; October 22; October 25 and October 29.

