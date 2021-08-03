Here are 5 Airbnbs with hot tubs you can stay at within 90 minutes of Sheffield

As things begin to reopen again, many people are beginning to plan a trip away.

While we do not yet know whether it will be possible, or affordable, to have a holiday abroad this year, there are plenty of wonderful locations for a staycation.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of fantastic Airbnbs with hot tubs that are just a short drive away from the Steel City.

Picture of an outdoor hot tub for illustrative purposes only

1, Romantic cottage with a private outdoor hot tub and sauna – Alport near Bakewell, Derbyshire, from £419 a night

This stunning property with one bedroom and one bathroom boasts an inlaid oak four-poster bed, as well as a hot tub, infrared sauna and beautiful views.

Guests will also have daily private use of indoor pool facilities. The accommodation has a rating of 4.80 out of 5.

To view the property, please click here.

2, Woodcutters’ cabin with hot tub – Bakewell, Derbyshire, from £270 a night with a minimum stay of two nights

This cosy cabin, with one bedroom and one bathroom, is located at the heart of the Peak District in a secluded woodland area.

It is aimed at couples and has a hot tub and outdoor seating area.

Guests have given the accommodation a rating of 4.86 out of 5, and to view the property, please click here.

3, Luxury cottage with countryside views and hot tub – Beeley, Derbyshire, from £145 a night with a minimum stay of two nights

This attractive property has the capacity for four guests, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, and gets booked up fast.

It has a large open plan kitchen diner which extends in to a cosy lounge with exceptional views across the unspoilt countryside.

And there is also a patio area with a hot tub to enjoy. Guests have given the accommodation a rating of 4.84 out of 5, and to view the property please click here.

4, Cottage with a jacuzzi/hot tub – Huby near York, from £155 a night with a minimum stay of two nights

This cosy cottage is based at an animal sanctuary that is home to donkeys, ducks, chickens, ducks, goats, bunnies, and horses, tortoises, guinea pigs that are a big hit with guests. They are accepting reservations from key/charity workers following gov.com.

It has two bedrooms and three beds and gets booked up quickly, so those wanting to rent this accommodation are advised to book soon.

There is a hot tub located in a private garden, as well as outer lawned paddocked areas. Guests have given the accommodation a rating of 4.94 out of 5.

To view the property, please click here.

5, Entire house – Sheffield, £55 a night with a minimum stay of two nights

This cosy property with one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms and a hot tub usually gets booked up fast so be sure to get your reservation in soon.

Airbnb users have given the property, and its host, a five star rating.

To view the property, please click here.

