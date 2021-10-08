The 12 best restaurants in Sheffield city centre according to Google reviews. Photo: (Luke Dray/Getty Images)

The 12 best restaurants in Sheffield city centre according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal in Sheffield city centre, this list compiled from Google reviews could help you narrow down your options.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 8th October 2021, 9:59 am

Finding the right place to eat out in Sheffield can be difficult sometimes, so we’ve compiled this list of the top restaurants and eateries after looking through user reviews on Google, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more.

These 12 restaurants are the highest rated by Google users.

1. TSUKI

Authentic Japanese restaurant TSUKI on West Street in Sheffield is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 366 reviews on Google. It has received praise for its all you can eat menu option

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Grazie

Grazie authentic Italian at Leopold Street in Sheffield is rated 4.8 out of 5, with 176 Google reviews. Customers rate the atmosphere highly

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

3. Macpot

The Macpot restaurant in Orchard Square has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google, with 65 reviews. One review said: "If you visit Sheffield for the day out you must eat Mac and cheese here, the portion is worth the money, it is also incredible."

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

4. Trippets Lounge Bar

Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google, with 252 reviews. One person said: "The restaurant area is very intimate, I can't think of a better place to go on a romantic date."

Photo: Google Maps

