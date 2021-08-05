The 9 best hotels in Sheffield - according to Tripadvisor reviewers

1. Garrison Hotel, Hillsborough

The Garrison Hotel is part of the old Hillsborough Barracks and is a Victorian listed building, complete with turrets. The Guardhouse Bar hosts regular entertainment and there is also a restaurant. It would be very handy for fans going to watch matches at Sheffield Wednesday. It gets lots of four and five-star Tripadvisor reviews and the price quoted is £62 a night. Website: garrisonhotel.co.uk

Photo: Google Maps