The 9 best hotels in Sheffield - according to Tripadvisor reviewers

These 9 hotels are popular with customers who have reviewed them on the Tripadvisor price comparison website, www.tripadvisor.co.uk
1. Garrison Hotel, Hillsborough
The Garrison Hotel is part of the old Hillsborough Barracks and is a Victorian listed building, complete with turrets. The Guardhouse Bar hosts regular entertainment and there is also a restaurant. It would be very handy for fans going to watch matches at Sheffield Wednesday. It gets lots of four and five-star Tripadvisor reviews and the price quoted is £62 a night. Website: garrisonhotel.co.uk
Photo: Google Maps
2. Holiday Inn Express, city centre
The Holiday Inn Express on Blonk Street, overlooking the River Don, is near to Victoria Quays and a short walk from the city centre. It wins mainly four-star reviews on Tripadvisor, who say the nightly price is £75.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Premier Inn Sheffield Arena
The Premier Inn Sheffield Arena is just across the road from that venue and also handy for Valley Centertainment and the Olympic Legacy Park, where you'll find iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport and Don Valley Bowl. It's one of the chain's budget hotels and Tripadvisor says the price per night is £31.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Premier Inn, Angel Street
Another budget Premier Inn, on Angel Street, is right in the city centre. It's popular with Tripadvisor reviewers, and the chain has won their Travellers' Choice 2021 award, and prices are around £31 a night.
Photo: Google Maps