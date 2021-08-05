Whitley Hall Hotel in leafy north Sheffield is the top-rated Sheffield hotel on Tripadvisor. It's popular for weddings and one for a luxury weekend. The 16th-century mansion has 32 en-suite rooms, two with four-poster beds, and deluxe rooms with views of a lake. Tripadvisor quotes the price as £95 a night. Website: www.whitleyhall.com

The 9 best hotels in Sheffield - according to Tripadvisor reviewers

From boutique hotels to popular chains, there are lots of hotels to choose from in Sheffield in both the city centre and suburbs.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:30 pm

These 9 hotels are popular with customers who have reviewed them on the Tripadvisor price comparison website, www.tripadvisor.co.uk

Read this: Dog treats 'barkery’ opens at Meadowhall

1. Garrison Hotel, Hillsborough

The Garrison Hotel is part of the old Hillsborough Barracks and is a Victorian listed building, complete with turrets. The Guardhouse Bar hosts regular entertainment and there is also a restaurant. It would be very handy for fans going to watch matches at Sheffield Wednesday. It gets lots of four and five-star Tripadvisor reviews and the price quoted is £62 a night. Website: garrisonhotel.co.uk

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Holiday Inn Express, city centre

The Holiday Inn Express on Blonk Street, overlooking the River Don, is near to Victoria Quays and a short walk from the city centre. It wins mainly four-star reviews on Tripadvisor, who say the nightly price is £75.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Premier Inn Sheffield Arena

The Premier Inn Sheffield Arena is just across the road from that venue and also handy for Valley Centertainment and the Olympic Legacy Park, where you'll find iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport and Don Valley Bowl. It's one of the chain's budget hotels and Tripadvisor says the price per night is £31.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Premier Inn, Angel Street

Another budget Premier Inn, on Angel Street, is right in the city centre. It's popular with Tripadvisor reviewers, and the chain has won their Travellers' Choice 2021 award, and prices are around £31 a night.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
SheffieldTripAdvisorMeadowhall
Next Page
Page 1 of 2