7 tourist attractions you can see in Sheffield as TimeOut names Steel City one of best places in Europe
Sheffield has been named on of the best places to go for a city break in Europe by Time Out.
The Steel City joins other destinations including Marseille, Milan and Oslo as one of Europe’s 18 best city break destinations, in a list compiled by the publication.
Describing why Sheffield has been selected, TimeOut writer Daniel Dylan Wray said: “A city once synonymous with coal-blackened buildings and industrial churn, Sheffield is now more familiar with another colour: green. Recently crowned ‘the greenest city’ in the UK, it boasts 4.5 million trees (more per person than any other city in Europe), 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park. Combine the lush greenery – and proximity to the Peak District – with a vibrant city rich in culture, food and drink, and you have two kinds of holiday wrapped into one.”
So whether you’re a local looking for a day out during your time off or a visitor looking for some interesting things to see and do when you get to Sheffield, take a look through this list of lesser-known attractions for some inspiration.