Sheffield has been named on of the best places to go for a city break in Europe by Time Out.

The Steel City joins other destinations including Marseille, Milan and Oslo as one of Europe’s 18 best city break destinations, in a list compiled by the publication.

Describing why Sheffield has been selected, TimeOut writer Daniel Dylan Wray said: “A city once synonymous with coal-blackened buildings and industrial churn, Sheffield is now more familiar with another colour: green. Recently crowned ‘the greenest city’ in the UK, it boasts 4.5 million trees (more per person than any other city in Europe), 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park. Combine the lush greenery – and proximity to the Peak District – with a vibrant city rich in culture, food and drink, and you have two kinds of holiday wrapped into one.”

So whether you’re a local looking for a day out during your time off or a visitor looking for some interesting things to see and do when you get to Sheffield, take a look through this list of lesser-known attractions for some inspiration.

1. nsst-23-09-21-lesser known attractions-nmsy.jpg Here are seven hidden gems and lesser-known attractions in Sheffield. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Lodge Moor Camp This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Murals and street art One great thing about Sheffield is the amount of murals and street art you will find when walking around. This one of David Bowie is on Division Street, but there are lots of others. Artist Pete McKee has plenty of wonderful street art in Sheffield that you can find and there are plenty of different parts of the city to explore, including Kelham Island. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales