A Sheffield theatre’s run of Snow White has been nominated for a whopping five awards at The Pantomime Awards 2025 - and anyone who saw it could tell you why.

Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Productions' rendition of the classic fairy tale at the Lyceum just a few short months ago had audiences eating out of their hand.

Catherine Tyldesley, Marc Pickering, George Akid, Damian Williams, Quang Luong in Snow White

With show stopping tricks like a sudden cut to a live camera of a late cast member at the Head of Steam, a villainous guest role by Viper from Gladiators and the Wicked Witch soaring into the rafters, the production was one of the most highly rated in recent history.

Now, the cast and staff are due their flowers at the annual Pantomime Awards 2025 with an astounding five nominations. They include

- Best Pantomime Over 900 Seats

- Best Principal Leads: Aoife Kenny (Snow White)

- Best Secondary Lead: Matthew Croke (Prince Charming)

- Best Supporting Artist: Marc Pickering (Herman the Henchman)

- Best Contribution to Music: James Harrison, Musical director, arranger and keys

The winners will be announced at The Pantomime Awards ceremony on April 13 at the New Victoria Theatre, in Woking.

Marc Pickering, James Harrison (Musical Director), Damian Williams, George Akid, Matthew Croke in Snow White. Photo:Pamela Raith

There is no better summary of the madcap action audiences enjoyed than this glowing review by Sarah Crabtree for The Star from December 2024:

“Snow White is quite possibly the Lyceum’s most breathtaking panto yet, with an A-list surprise in its Magic Mirror and the wonderfully irreverent Damian Williams at the helm as dame for a 17th incredible year.

“It doesn’t do to question the crazy logic of this marvellously madcap production.

“Starring alongside Williams is TV, film and stage actor Marc Pickering, memorable as baddie ‘Luke Backinanger’ two years ago in Jack and the Beanstalk, even more lovably hilarious this time as the Wicked Queen’s henchman Herman, Baron von Badapple.

“Viper takes his role as the strong but silent type seriously by barely uttering a word, and - though it would have been funnier had he reeled off an entire Shakespearian monologue once he finally does speak - he is the amiable butt (along with Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, women of Sheffield, and the whole of Rotherham) of countless jokes, and the excuse for a Gladiators battle (“Contenders, ready!”) complete with giant foam hand, which has the kids in the audience howling.

“The joy just spills off the stage, with a sensational live band loudly blasting out the tunes, led energetically on keys by musical director Jimmy ‘the most enthusiastic man in showbusiness’ Harrison, who this year is elevated from bit part to proper role, with proper lines, on stage.

“It’s hard to pick a highlight in a show of such spectacular proportions, though the setpiece segments stand out.”