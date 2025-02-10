The pick of snowdrops walks across the region

Head gardener at Mount Grace Priory James Taylor tends to the snowdrops at the National Trust site

Wrap up and head out to see the first beautiful signs of spring on a snowdrop walk. Carpets of snowdrops on woodland floors are a spectacular sight – and there are plenty of fields of white across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snowdrop is not native to the UK. They became popular in the Victorian era but, due to the flower being known as several different things – for example milk flower and Galanthus – no one knows when they were first introduced to the UK.

The first records of the flower being found in the wild date from 1778, however botanist John Gerard described the snowdrop in his writings from 1597.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowdrops were named after earrings not drops of snow. There are more than 2,500 varieties of snowdrop. They are symbolic of spring, purity and religion.

Millions of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground at Burton Agnes Hall

There are many stunning varieties of snowdrops to enjoy in and around Yorkshire.

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, until February 23

Every February, thousands of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor here at Burton Agnes.

Walking among these makes amemorable day out at the end of the long winter. The beautiful little flowers grow in numbers each year and are such a welcome sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring is just around the corner at Fountains Abbey near Ripon

The biblical symbol of hope reminds us that winter eventually gives way to spring, and announces the new season.

Galanthophiles may also like to buy some Burton Agnes-propagated snowdrops ‘in the green’, which is the best way of building a collection.

Mount Grace Priory

Tucked away at the foot of the Cleveland Hills in North Yorkshire, Mount Grace Priory, House and Gardens is the perfect place to get away from it all.

See the gardensenovated under the direction of Chris Beardshaw. Do not forget to keep a look out for the famous priory stoats as you go.

Raincliffe Woods, Scarborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raincliffe Woods is made up of 150 hectares of ancient woodland and is home to many species, including the native alder, hazel and Ash trees.

On ground level you will also find woodrush, moss, snowdrops, bluebells and in early spring some stunning daffodils.

The tree canopy is filled with birds and if you walk quietly you might bump into a herd of deer or a shy fox.

Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough, until February 23

The gardens are open throughout February for snowdrops though there are two days in February which will be solely dedicated to snowdrops – with plant sales, head gardener tallks and refreshments served in the Orangery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spectacular display of snowdrops in the 12-acre grounds can be seen throughout this month

The team of expert gardeners have created a beautiful visual spectacle for guests to enjoy.

In the very heart of the picturesque North Yorkshire countryside, the powerful winter display showcases the impressive range of snowdrops.

The Snowdrop Walk includes more than 100 different varieties and species including G Elwesii, G S Arnott, G Little Ben, G woronowii, G James Backhouse, G Primrose Warburg, G Magnet, G Straffan, G Wendy’s Gold, G Hill Poe, G Brenda Troyle, G Jaquennetta, G Bill Bishop, G Mrs Thompson and G Titania amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former Royal residence, also taking in delicate hellebores and carpets of winter aconites.

Fountains Abbey, near Ripon

Snowdrop displays at Fountains Abbey are a legacy left by Earl de Grey who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell when he owned the estate during the 19th century.

There are miles of footpaths and trails to explore and whichever walking route you choose, you’ll find beautiful views.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington, until February 19 The focus of the gardens is on snowdrops, with information boards and talks highlighting almost 100 varieties of the lovely flowers in the gardens in the early spring.

Beningbrough Hall, near York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine years ago visitors helped to mark Beningbrough’s 300th birthday by planting 300,000 bulbs on a new walk along the south ha-ha.

As winter turns to spring this area will be blanketed in colour, from the white of the snowdrops to the pale purple of the crocus and the vibrant yellows of the daffodils.

Nostell Priory, near Leeds

The snowdrops pop their heads up from early January and can be seen in clumps the kitchen garden and in swathes in the ancient woodland.

The snowdrops are joined by carpets of stunning yellow winter aconite and the bright yellow blooms of the witch hazel trees.

Sledmere House, near Bridlington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of East Yorkshire’s finest country houses has equally impressive gardens. The 18th century walled garden in particular is renowned for its seasonal interest and inspired planting and it is here that you can expect to see a sparkling displays of snowdrops.

Grab a map from the visitor centre and enjoy a peaceful stroll through the grounds, taking in superb snowdrop views.

If you fancy taking away some of your very own Sledmere snowdrops to plant at home, these can be purchased from the Farm Shop.

Hutton Cranswick Circular, near Driffield

If you love nothing more than getting out into the countryside and stretching your legs then a circular walk from Hutton Cranswick, taking in the parkland of Watton Abbey, is a great way to spot some snowdrops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you pass through the gate at the driveway of the Abbey, your surroundings will open up into a beautiful meadow filled with walnut trees and a blanket of snowdrops covering the rolling landscape.

The majestic Abbey provides the perfect backdrop while the renovated Priory Barn, which dates back to the 12th century, provides a glimpse of what life must have been like centuries ago.

Thorpe Hall, Rudston, near Bridlington

Pull on your wellies and enjoy a crisp winter walk in the private grounds of Thorpe Hall Estate, with thousands of snowdrops and aconites.

The Grade II Thorpe Hall lies in the village of Rudston, five minutes’ drive from Bridlington. It was built in the early 1700s. The Hall’s snowdrop walks, on February 22 and February 23, raising funds for Rudston All Saints’ Church.