A popular Sheffield market which was saved by locals is preparing for its big Christmas lights switch-on.

The Chapeltown Community Market, or simply Chap Market as regulars refer to it, was set to close permanently last year, until locals pulled together to keep it running.

Previously known as the TRAXX community market, it nearly closed due to understaffing.

Brad Smith, aged 44, who is one of the three trustees of Chap Community Market, said: “I grew up in this area and came here often. We just used to call it Chap.”

Mr Smith was inspired to take it up himself to ensure the market survived after an older lady had approached him last year.

She had shared that she felt isolated after her husband passed just before the pandemic and she was living in the over-55s accommodation.

‘I went into the back and just burst into tears’

“I come here to socialise and even though I might not start a conversation every time, you never know what that means to me,” Mr Smith recalled her saying.

“I went to the back and just burst into tears,” he said. “I told my sister I cannot see it go. It’s more than just a market to the people.”

Officially opening its doors to the public in March this year, the market has a licensed bar, a coffee shop, a clothing store and a fruit and veg stall that’s been run by a family since 80 years ago.

“It was absolutely brilliant when we first launched,” said Mr Smith. “We had a lot of support and people saying it was great we were taking it over.

"We are averaging about 10 to 12 stalls per week, but we would like to up that and the footfall to those stalls as well.”

Mr Smith, a local vendor himself and owner of the mobile food unit ‘Greek Wraps’, said he makes a point of including small businesses within the area in the market.

Market’s first Oktoberfest coming up, ahead of Christmas lights switch-on

A big change the new committee brought was bringing down the trading costs.

“TRAXX were charging £40 to trade, which all traders complained about being too expensive so we halved it to £20,” said Mr Smith.

Despite being primarily run by the three trustees and three volunteers who chip in when they can, the market has attracted lots of positive feedback, especially on the range of different events they’ve held so far.

“We held our first ever ‘scare events’ a few weeks ago and will be hosting Chap’s first Oktoberfest that will take place on November 24 and 25,” Mr Smith said. “Odd choice of days, but we didn’t have time in October!

“Chap’s Christmas market, starting on December 2, will include a lights switch-on which will have Mr and Mrs Claus flying in to do the honours and will continue every weekend until the 23rd.”

Other community-centred events that are in the works are an adopt-don’t-shop event looking to find local homes for animals, a 1940s week to highlight the town’s strong connection to the war effort and a diversity and respect week.

"We want to highlight all the different cultures and backgrounds within the town that contributed to its rich history,” said Mr Smith, whose grandmother came to the UK from Germany after the war.

Mr Smith added that after the revival, the old woman who inspired him to do it in the first place thanked him.