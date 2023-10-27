News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos of Chapeltown in the 1960s and 70s, including pubs and old shops

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 27th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

It's one of Sheffield's most desirable suburbs, with its good schools, pretty park, thriving market and excellent transport links.

But, like everywhere in Sheffield, Chapeltown has changed considerably over the years.

This retro photo gallery shows the neighbourhood as it looked during the 1960s and 70s, including the area's popular pubs, the old swimming baths and some of the shops which have been lost.

An old smallpox isolation hospital which was still in use back then, a large block of flats which has since been demolished and staff at the Izal factory which made a range of disinfectant products are among the other nostalgic images.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1. Chapeltown Swimming Baths

Chapeltown Swimming Baths, on Burncross Road, Sheffield, pictured some time during the 1960s or 70s. The exact date is unknown. Photo: Picture Sheffield/George H Dawson

2. Cowley Manor

Cowley Manor, on Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield, pictured in May 1974. It was built by the Earl of Shrewsbury in the late 16th/early 17th century. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Cathels

3. Housley Hall

Housley Hall, on Housley Lane, in Chapeltown, Sheffield, in August 1977. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Cathels

4. Izal

Nora Bailey retiring after 31 years service with Izal Ltd, in Chapeltown, Sheffield. She was presented with a Georgian tea service, ear-rings, a cameo brooch and two sprays of flowers. Izal had a factory on Station Road, Chapeltown, and made a number of products using a germicidal oil which was a by-product of coke-making from coal for the blast furnaces at Thorncliffe Ironworks. Those products included the famous Izal toilet paper. Photo: Picture Sheffield

