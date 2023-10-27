It's one of Sheffield's most desirable suburbs, with its good schools, pretty park, thriving market and excellent transport links.

But, like everywhere in Sheffield, Chapeltown has changed considerably over the years.

This retro photo gallery shows the neighbourhood as it looked during the 1960s and 70s, including the area's popular pubs, the old swimming baths and some of the shops which have been lost.

An old smallpox isolation hospital which was still in use back then, a large block of flats which has since been demolished and staff at the Izal factory which made a range of disinfectant products are among the other nostalgic images.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Chapeltown Swimming Baths Chapeltown Swimming Baths, on Burncross Road, Sheffield, pictured some time during the 1960s or 70s. The exact date is unknown.

Cowley Manor Cowley Manor, on Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield, pictured in May 1974. It was built by the Earl of Shrewsbury in the late 16th/early 17th century.

Housley Hall Housley Hall, on Housley Lane, in Chapeltown, Sheffield, in August 1977.