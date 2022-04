This is in order to give staff a well-deserved break over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

However, if you forget the milk needed to make the family a brew, don’t worry, many of Sheffield’s smaller supermarkets are open very close to normal hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the supermarket opening hours for the Easter bank holiday weekend in Sheffield, including Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose. Pictures: Getty Images.

The Star has compiled a list of Easter opening hours to help you keep on top of your shopping.

Aldi

All stores

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Asda

Catchbar Lane

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Chaucer Road

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Drakehouse

Good Friday: 6am - Midnight

Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 6am - 8pm

Handsworth Road

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Saturday: 12am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Manor Top

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Queens Road

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Walkley

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Woodseats

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Co-op

Castle House

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm

Crookes

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 11pm

Ecclesall Road

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm

White Lane

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm

Iceland

Flora Street

Good Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 9am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday:

Heeley

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday:

Hillsborough

Good Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 9am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday:

Sheffield Parkway

Good Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday:

The Moor

Good Friday: 9am - 7am

Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday:

Lidl

Alison Crescent

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Catley Road

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Chesterfield Road

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Halifax Road

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Stannington Road

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Morrisons

Broomhill

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Ecclesfield

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Halfway

Good Friday: 6am - 11pm

Saturday: 6am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Hillsborough

Good Friday: 6am - 11pm

Saturday: 6am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Meadowhead

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Archer Road

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Crystal Peaks

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

The Moor

Good Friday: 7am - 7pm

Saturday: 7am - 7pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 7pm

Wadsley Bridge

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Tesco

Abbeydale

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Ecclesall Road

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Infirmary Store

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 6am - 8pm

Kilner Way

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Savile Street Tesco Extra

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Southey

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Waitrose

Ecclesall road

Good Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am - 6pm