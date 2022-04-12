From Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, the centre’s shopping hours will be:

Good Friday, April 15: 10am – 9pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 9am – 8pm

Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield has revealed its Easter bank holiday weekend opening hours

Easter Sunday, April 17 (stores will be closed but some restaurants and the VUE cinema will remain open)

Barburrito - 12:00 - 18:00

Chao Baby- 11:30 - 20:00

Five Guys- 11:00 – 21:00

Frankie & Benny’s- 09:00 - 17:00

Funstation- 10:00 - 20:00

GDK- 10:00 - 17:00,

Handmade Burger- 12:00 - 18:00

KFC- 11:00 - 17:00

McDonalds- 07:00 - 22:00

Pizza Express- 11:00 - 19:00

Tapas Revolution- 11:00 - 18:00

Tasty Plaice- 12:00 - 20:00

TGI Fridays- 12:00 - 17:00

The Steel Foundry- 10:00 - 18:00

Wagamama- 11:00 - 21:00

Cafe Nero- 10:00 - 17:00, VUE- 09:30 - 20:30, Zizzi- 11:30 - 20:30)

Easter Monday, April 18: 10am – 8pm

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “To help families make the most of this time together, we’re open late every day other than Easter Sunday, so visitors can spend a day or evening out at the centre.”

Meadowhall is home to more than 290 retailers, as well as over 50 places to eat and drink, and leisure activities Funstation, Rock Up, Jump and Air Haus. There are also over 12,000 free parking spaces.