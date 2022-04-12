Meadowhall Sheffield: Easter bank holiday weekend opening times for shops, restaurants and cinema
For anyone looking to use the long weekend for a bit of retail therapy, Meadowhall in Sheffield has announced its Easter opening times.
From Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, the centre’s shopping hours will be:
Good Friday, April 15: 10am – 9pm
Easter Saturday, April 16: 9am – 8pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 (stores will be closed but some restaurants and the VUE cinema will remain open)
Barburrito - 12:00 - 18:00
Chao Baby- 11:30 - 20:00
Five Guys- 11:00 – 21:00
Frankie & Benny’s- 09:00 - 17:00
Funstation- 10:00 - 20:00
GDK- 10:00 - 17:00,
Handmade Burger- 12:00 - 18:00
KFC- 11:00 - 17:00
McDonalds- 07:00 - 22:00
Pizza Express- 11:00 - 19:00
Tapas Revolution- 11:00 - 18:00
Tasty Plaice- 12:00 - 20:00
TGI Fridays- 12:00 - 17:00
The Steel Foundry- 10:00 - 18:00
Wagamama- 11:00 - 21:00
Cafe Nero- 10:00 - 17:00, VUE- 09:30 - 20:30, Zizzi- 11:30 - 20:30)
Easter Monday, April 18: 10am – 8pm
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “To help families make the most of this time together, we’re open late every day other than Easter Sunday, so visitors can spend a day or evening out at the centre.”
Meadowhall is home to more than 290 retailers, as well as over 50 places to eat and drink, and leisure activities Funstation, Rock Up, Jump and Air Haus. There are also over 12,000 free parking spaces.
Meadowhall’s standard opening hours are 10am - 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am - 8pm on Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sunday.