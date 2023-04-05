News you can trust since 1887
Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop Sheffield: Shop opens on Chapel Walk in city centre with 'special appearances' lined up

Ronnie O’Sullivan has opened a new shop in Sheffield city centre, ahead of the World Snooker Championship, with a host of special appearances lined up.

By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 07:26 BST

The Ronnie O’Sullivan Shop sells a range of memorabilia, including snooker balls and cues signed by the sporting legend, and Ronnie O’Sullivan-branded sportswear and barware. It is usually based online but a pop-up store with a full-sized snooker table, Ronnie’s trophies on display and guest appearances by the Rocket and other stars has opened at Meadowhall around the time of the sport’s showcase event in Sheffield for the last two years.

This year, the pop-up shop has moved to Chapel Walk, a stone’s throw from the Stage Door of The Crucible in Tudor Square, where Ronnie will this year be aiming to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title.

It opened on Monday, April 3, with fans queuing outside in an attempt to secure one of 30 signed Ronnie O’Sullivan photos offered to the first customers through the doors.

The Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop has moved to Chapel Walk, in Sheffield city centre, just yards from where the World Snooker Championships will be taking place at The Crucible. Photo: Adam Davy/PAThe Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop has moved to Chapel Walk, in Sheffield city centre, just yards from where the World Snooker Championships will be taking place at The Crucible. Photo: Adam Davy/PA
Speaking ahead of the shop’s launch, Ronnie said: “It’s right on the doorstep (of The Crucible), which is great because obviously Meadowhall is a bit of a mission for people to get to so we thought it’s time to bring it as near to The Crucible as we can.”

In an interview, he also revealed how he had already lined up ‘lots of people’ to come in and make ‘special appearances’. He said visitors would get the chance to meet some players, who will be doing signings there, and referees.

The World Snooker Championship will take place from Saturday, April 15 until Monday, May 1, with the qualifying event already underway.

Fans queued outside the Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop on Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre ahead of its openingFans queued outside the Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop on Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre ahead of its opening
