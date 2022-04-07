Fans of the sport are set a real treat as The Ronnie O’Sullivan Shop opens its doors there this weekend, ahead of the 2022 World Snooker Championship.

The shop is an immersive experience for snooker lovers, offering the opportunity to both play and watch the game as well as relax, have a drink and buy a range of memorabilia and signed items.

The Ronnie O'Sullivan Shop is returning to Meadowhall in Sheffield, with the snooker legend set to make a special appearance (Photo: Getty)

All Ronnie’s career trophies are also on display in the shop, including the first ever trophy he won in 1985. The shop even boasts a snooker table made of 22 carat gold.

The first 30 people to enter the shop on opening day will receive a signed Ronnie O’Sullivan image.

The man himself will be visiting the shop during the week commencing April 18, and snooker legend Dennis Taylor will be there on April 15. Photo opportunities are available as well as meet and greet sessions.

Ronnie O’Sullivan said: “Bringing the shop back to Sheffield is something that means a lot to me as it allows the fans to see a lot of my personal items.

“I have received unbelievable support over the years from fans of the game all over the world and doing something like this enables me to give something back to them and create somwhere they can come and immerse themselves in the world of snooker.