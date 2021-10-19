Members of the Royal British Legion will meet at 10.30am and then parade through the centre’s East Mall and to the Central Atrium where they will observe the Last Post and the traditional two minutes silence at 11am and then march on through the West Mall.

“The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support and we are very pleased that after last year’s Covid break, we can welcome our veterans back again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre will mark Remembrance Day with a parade and two-minute silence

“We know that our visitors are always pleased to observe the two minutes silence and share this special moment of tribute and gratitude to our armed forces.”