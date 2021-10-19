Remembrance Day: parade at Sheffield Crystal Peaks shopping centre by Royal British Legion
Crystal Peaks shopping centre will fall silent on Thursday, November 11 as staff and visitors remember the people who lost their lives in two world wars and subsequent global conflicts.
Members of the Royal British Legion will meet at 10.30am and then parade through the centre’s East Mall and to the Central Atrium where they will observe the Last Post and the traditional two minutes silence at 11am and then march on through the West Mall.
“The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support and we are very pleased that after last year’s Covid break, we can welcome our veterans back again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We know that our visitors are always pleased to observe the two minutes silence and share this special moment of tribute and gratitude to our armed forces.”
For more information on the work of the Royal British Legion locally, go to branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/Hallamshire