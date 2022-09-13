A number of big chains and independent stores in the city have confirmed they will be shut throughout the day to allow their staff to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest.

But some will stay open or will open for part of the day.

Many supermarkets and other stores in Sheffield have confirmed they will be closing for the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday

Below is the latest information about which supermarkets and other businesses in Sheffield will be closed or open on the bank holiday Monday, and what the hours will be at those which are staying open.

The list will be updated.

Tesco

Tesco’s larger stores will be closed all day and Tesco Express stores will open from 5pm-10pm, though a small number in London and Windsor will open throughout the day to serve those attending the funeral.

Online orders will not be fulfilled on Monday, September 19. If customers have a slot booked on that day, they will be contacted to confirm the cancellation and will need to re-book a slot for another day.

The chain said staff would work on a voluntary basis, with those choosing to do so getting a ‘premium’ hourly rate.

Lidl

In a statement on Instagram, Lidl said: “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of the funeral. Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s said it will shut its main supermarkets and Argos shops on the day of the funeral, and its Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery services will also be unavailable.

But its convenience shops and petrol filling stations will be open during the evening, from 5pm-10pm to enable customer to pick up essential items.

Aldi

Aldi announced on Twitter that all its stores across the UK would close on Monday, September 19 to allow staff to pay tribute to the Queen.

Co-op

Co-op said its stores would be closed until 5pm on Monday, September 19 ‘to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn’.

It said its ecomm orders and deliveries would also be closed until 5pm on the day of the funeral.

Waitrose

Waitrose supermarkets will close all day for the Queen’s funeral, as will John Lewis stores.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Morrisons

Morrisons has yet to confirm the opening times for its stores on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Asda

An Asda spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday 19th September until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation. We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday 19th September.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, 18th September and reopen at 5pm on Monday, 19th September. Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay. Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

Iceland

Iceland has yet to confirm the opening times for its stores on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Primark

Primark has confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. Its stores will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.

Poundland

Poundland has said all its 770 UK stores will close for the whole day, and staff scheduled to work on Monday, September 19 will receive their pay in full.

The retailer said: “We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen.”

B&Q

B&Q said all its UK stores would be closed on Monday, September 19. Its click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.

Dreams

The furniture chain confirmed it would be closing all its stores on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre

Crystal Peaks will be open from 9am-5pm on Monday, September 19, with individual stores taking their own decision on whether or not they choose to open.

A spokesman for the centre said it would be observing the two-minute silence that forms part of the funeral service, and stores that do open will be asked to turn off background music.

The Crystal Peaks Book of Condolence, placed on the customer information desk in the central atrium, is still open for people to pay their respects.

Marmadukes

Marmadukes has confirmed all its cafes in Sheffield will be closed on Monday, September 19.