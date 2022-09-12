King Charles III has confirmed the day of his mother The Queen’s funeral – September 19 – will be a bank holiday.

However, whether businesses give their staff the day off will be up to them, and official guidance is for employers to use their own discretion.

Some schools in Sheffield have announced they will close for the bank holiday for The Queen's funeral next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide, some schools will opt to stay open on September 19 to help parents with childcare options when parents and carers have to still work.

Now, two Sheffield Trusts have confirmed to The Star that all their schools will be shut for the day.

They include Chorus Education Trust, which means Hope Valley College, Malin Bridge Primary School, Silverdale School & sixth form, and Westfield School will all be closed.

Meadowhead School Academy Trust has also confirmed it will be closed on the day.

Chorus Academy Trust, which operates school such as Silverdale, has confirmed all of its schools will be closed for the bank holiday on September 19.

The Star will update this page with more Trusts that plan to close as they respond to enquiries.

There is no legal requirement for an employer to give staff the day off – however, the Government’s guidance has described the bank holiday as “a unique national moment”.

They added: “We would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.

“The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”

Meadowhead School Academy Trust will also close for the bank holiday marking the Queen's funeral.