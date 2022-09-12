Bank Holiday: Sheffield school closures announced for The Queen's funeral
Two major Sheffield school Trusts have confirmed they will be closing all their academies on the upcoming Bank Holiday.
King Charles III has confirmed the day of his mother The Queen’s funeral – September 19 – will be a bank holiday.
However, whether businesses give their staff the day off will be up to them, and official guidance is for employers to use their own discretion.
Nationwide, some schools will opt to stay open on September 19 to help parents with childcare options when parents and carers have to still work.
Now, two Sheffield Trusts have confirmed to The Star that all their schools will be shut for the day.
They include Chorus Education Trust, which means Hope Valley College, Malin Bridge Primary School, Silverdale School & sixth form, and Westfield School will all be closed.
Meadowhead School Academy Trust has also confirmed it will be closed on the day.
The Star will update this page with more Trusts that plan to close as they respond to enquiries.
There is no legal requirement for an employer to give staff the day off – however, the Government’s guidance has described the bank holiday as “a unique national moment”.
They added: “We would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.
“The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”
More to follow.