Popular 'Bag it for Bluebell' drop off point for donated items returns to Stocksbridge's Fox Valley

Fox Valley shopping centre will be hosting Bluebell Wood charity on Friday, September 24, to coincide with its popular weekly market.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be visiting the shopping complex on the last Friday of each month for the rest of the year.

The partnership began in 2020, with shoppers donating a record-breaking 473 bags of pre-loved items on the first-ever ‘Bag it’ day at Fox Valley.

People can donate bags of pre-loved items to Bluebell Wood Hospice.

Terri Hanson, Head of Retail at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’ve been blown away by the generosity of Fox Valley shoppers, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us in the months ahead.

“Our Bag it for Bluebell days are always fantastically well received and, with each bag collected worth an average of £15, people’s kindness helps us make a real difference to local children and families.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support so far and to our charity partner Fox Valley for hosting us.”

Bluebell Wood’s collection van will be parked near Iceland and Home Bargains, and all necessary safety precautions will be in place to make sure people feel safe when donating their items.

The charity kindly asks that supporters only donate clothing that is in good condition, as they are unable to sell any items that are stained or torn.