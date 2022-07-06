Last week Kraft Heinz products including ketchup, baked beans and tomato soup were unavailable in some stores after Tesco refused to "pass on unjustifiable price increases" to customers - as suppliers try and offset the impact of soaring inflation.

Now Mars Petcare products - which also makes the popular Sheba cat food and Cesar dog food - are dwindling both in Tesco branches and online after supplies to the retailer were paused in a fresh dispute over the new price hikes.

Retail analyst Steve Dresser, chief executive of Grocery Insight, posted on Twitter: "Gaps are definitely opening up on shelf, with the labels indicating no stock arriving to store until 23rd July, on all Mars brands - Cesar, Whiskas and Pedigree."

Beginning to suggest that labels on supermarket shelves may show that there will be no further stock for another fortnight at least.

Mars said: "We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply and remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time."

Whiskas cat food is one of the popular brands which are set to disappear from some Tesco stores

And following this a spokesperson from Tesco reassured shoppers after they said, Tesco, is "laser focused" on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check and "offering customers great value".

As Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 9.1percent in May according to the Office of National Statistics, the Chancellor ,Rishi Sunak said the government is using "all the tools at our disposal' to stem the rise in prices.