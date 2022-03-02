The trial is being run at 10 Next stores around the UK with Meadowhall being selected to participate.

It started on Monday, February 28 and allows shoppers the ability to book a personal stylist to help them put outfits together.

Meadowhall's Next store undergoes Personal Stylist trial.

Personal stylists will require a booking before going to the store to do your shop, but they’re completely free of charge.

Promoting the service, Next said: “Do you ever find yourself spending too much time searching for the perfect outfit? Do you struggle to put together a seasonal wardrobe? Say goodbye to outfit stress!

"Next are now offering a free personal stylist in store for both womenswear and menswear.

“Life is slowly returning back to normal; weddings, parties and holidays abroad are at full focus! Use our online booking system to make your appointment today.”

