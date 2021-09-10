Starting from September 19, Pollen Market is set to be held on the cycle path next to the River Don on Castlegate on the third Sunday of every month.

The inner-city market has been organised from the team behind the popular street food event, Peddler Market, who say they have received funding from Sheffield Council’s Economic Recovery Fund (ERF).

Event co-ordinator and project manager, Loz Barker, said: “We felt there was a gap in the market for places selling plants, flowers and produce’ and wanted to create a Pollen collective.”

Loz says 75 per cent of the stalls will be made up of traders selling such produce, and the remaining 25 per cent will be occupied by artists and makers selling products with a ‘botanical theme’.

Regather; Gravel Pit; LEAF + SHOOT and Feels Like Home are among the traders who have already signed up to take part in this month’s Pollen Market.

There will also be a portable bar, beverages from Albie’s Coffee, who are located just around the corner on Snig Hill, as well as one or two additional food and drink traders.

There will always be a ‘pizza offering,’ says Loz, with the Yorkshire Pizza Company signed up for this month’s market, and the Pimlico Pizza pop-up set to trade between October and May.

Loz Barker from the events team at Peddler Market.Picture Scott Merrylees

Seasonal workshops will also be held through the market, with events such as Christmas wreath making planned for later in the year.

In the event of bad weather, the workshops will be moved to the nearby Tap and Barrel pub.

Activities such as plant spotting worksheets are also being planned for children to enjoy.

As it currently stands, Loz says they have the funding to hold a monthly Pollen Market for the next nine months, after which time they hope to have created a sustainable model that will allow the team to continue without funding.

She adds that the funding means businesses can trade for free. Traders will be required to pay an initial deposit, but that will be fully refunded, providing they take up the stall they have reserved.

Pollen Market will be held between 10am and 4pm on the third Sunday of every month.